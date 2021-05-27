Dana Nichole Lathbury, 46, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent General, after a long battle with health issues. She was born in Milford, Del., on June 19, 1974, to David S. Lathbury and Donna Carmean Lathbury, who survive her.
She worked for Sussex County as an assessment clerk for 24 years before retiring due to her declining health. Lathbury had been a member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Selbyville Elks Lodge.
The light of her life and what kept her going each day was the love she had for her daughter, Harley, who was blessed to have had such a kind, loving, mother, best friend and role model in her life. Lathbury enjoyed fishing, camping going to the beach and traveling with her family. She loved to eat crabs with them and could pick a crab faster than anyone else. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lathbury was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donaldson “Firpo” Carmean and Kathryn “Kitty” Carmean, and her paternal grandparents, Walter and Elsie Lathbury. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Harley Nichole Heck of Dagsboro; a sister, Dawn M. Huff and her husband, J.C., of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a niece, Jordan Coffelt, and two great-nephews, Brayden Rimmer and Colt Rimmer, all of New Bern, N.C.; her adored “fur baby,” Nayla; and her extended family and friends.
A viewing and visitation was to be held May 24, 2021, followed by a funeral on May 25, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at the Millsboro Cemetery. Guests were invited to wear a favorite college or NFL football T-shirt or sweatshirt (she loved college football sweatshirts). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.