Dale Dooley Mills, 80, passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by family. She was married to John Paul Mills of Glenolden, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Milton Lester and Anna (Knight) Hemingway.
She worked for 25 years for the Social Security Administration. She loved playing cards, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mills was preceded in death by her son, Walter Frederick “Buddy” Paulson and his wife, Judy.
She is survived by her children, Milton Lester Paulson and his wife, Bonnie, Mark Robert Paulson and his wife, Erica, and Debra Ann Groff and her husband, Richard; stepdaughters, Janet Keaton and her husband, Willie, Joan Bruce and her husband, Richard, and Joyce Tilton and her husband, Thomas; 13 grandchildren and their five spouses; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del.
Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.