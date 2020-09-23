Daisey Shockley Hudson, 73, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 11, 2020, at Christiana Hospital. She was a true native of Rehoboth Beach, born in Beebe Hospital on July 10, 1947, to the late Preston and Myrtle Shockley.
She was a proud graduate in the Class of 1965 at Rehoboth High School (truly one of the “vanishing wildlife” — Go Seahawks!). Hudson enjoyed boating and the beach and spent many summer days with her family, soaking in the sun. She even married a beach boy, the love of her life, Terry Hudson, on a beautiful summer day, June 18, 1966. Early in their marriage, they ran a restaurant out of Stokes Hotel on Brooklyn Avenue in Rehoboth, which was owned by his parents, Claude and Didi Hudson.
She went on to work many jobs and was an entrepreneur, owning and operating Midway Package Store for 10 years and Adriatico restaurant for 14 years. Hudson excelled in so many things because she was meticulous, efficient, thorough and diligent. A harder worker you will never meet.
But Hudson was best known for her kindness. Since her passing, the family has heard from so many whose lives she touched, and one of the most frequently uttered phrases is, “She had the best smile.” Hudson will also be known as a kickass golfer (member of RBCC for 20 years, including 2019 senior club champion), amazing dancer, lucky gambler, avid reader, sudoku whiz and tough, but fair coach. She was quite the athlete at RHS but left her biggest mark on the Lewes Little League field as the Rockets’ coach from 1980 to 1989. “Roar, roar Rockets!”
She was the center of all family gatherings, putting extra love in every bowl of coleslaw, pot of chicken-and-dumplings or icing on the cake. Her presence is greatly missed.
Hudson is survived by her doting husband of 54 years, Terry Hudson, who sang her favorite songs as she was ushered into the next life; son, Thad Hudson and his wife, Judy; daughter, Tracy Hudson and her significant other, Bill Hysler; and her three grandchildren, who were her raison d’etre, Thomas Hudson, Tyler Hudson and Reece Hudson Hysler; her sister, Myralon Webb; and her brother and his wife, Peppy and Jackie Shockley.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (benefitting first-responders and military members in honor of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001); 2361 Hylan Blvd.; Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.tunnel2towers.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.