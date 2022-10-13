Cyril Hamilton Price, 91, died on Oct. 8, 2022. Born on Jan. 15, 1931, he was the son of Cyril William Price (born Nov. 28, 1889, in Jamaica, and later living in Trinidad) and Ruby Willoughby (Whitfield) (born May 2, 1894, in Barbados, and later living in Trinidad), who came to the United States via Canada, aboard the ship Caraquet, on May 7, 1920, in search of a better life.
Price met the love of his life, Doris Coleen (Davis) Price, in 1949. They married on June 9, 1956, and remained together until her passing on Aug. 24, 2022.
In 1950, during the Korean War, he began his military service of two years, eight months and one day in the U.S. Army as a second-lieutenant in the infantry. He earned his paratrooper wings and was stationed as a small-arms trainer at Fort Dix, N.J.
He attended Howard University but did not earn his bachelor’s degree because he was lacking one course in Spanish. Later in life, he completed the course in Spanish, but he never asked Howard to award him the degree. Still, he was admitted to Howard University’s School of Dentistry and graduated with his D.D.S. degree in 1962.
He had a private dental practice in Huntington Station, Long Island, N.Y., from 1963 to 1965. When asked why he left private practice, he said it was boring. (“It was mostly drill a hole, fill a hole.”)
Price accepted a full professorship at New York Community College and served as chair of the Dental Hygiene department until 1972. He then became dean of Health Sciences at Hostos Community College in the Bronx, serving until 1976. He returned to the classroom and enjoyed teaching in the dental hygiene program until 1991, when he retired.
In 1993, he moved to Millsboro, Del., and wrote a memoir (“Tin Foil Prince of Harlem”) and a novel (“Now and at the Hour”), and co-authored two other novels. His favorite pastime was listening to classical music — particularly the symphonies of Johannes Brahms.
He believed that his purpose in life was to help others, which he often did through teaching and mentoring. He also helped friends who wanted alternative cancer treatment options to understand the oxygenation methods developed by Dr. Otto Warburg, a German scientist whose work he respected.
Price is survived by a sister, Sylvia Elodie Carman; three children, Alan Curtis Price (and Gina Marie LaRoche), Gary Stuart Price and Cheryl Lynn Ochoa (and José Ochoa); five grandchildren, Jackson LaRoche Price, Joseph Michael Ochoa, Griffin Alan Price, Christopher David Ochoa and Kevin Anthony Ochoa; and a great-grandchild, Olivia Rose Ochoa.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Indian Mission Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.