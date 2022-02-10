Cynthia Ann Wootten, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in the Bayard/Roxana, Del., area on Nov. 16, 1941, to the late Medford Franklin and Edna M. Cooper Franklin.
She retired from Merck Laboratories (Intervet) in Millsboro, Del., and had also worked on a poultry farm, at NCR and at Beebe Hospital.
Wootten was a member of the Seaford (Del.) Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved camping and spending time in her “she-shed” making crafts and sewing. She and her husband, Jim, also loved to travel and were lucky enough to tour about 25 states by motorcycle. During Christmas, she would dress up as Mrs. Santa, and visit family and friends with young children. She loved making Christmas extra-special.
She will be remembered as loving, hardworking and dedicated woman who would do anything to help someone. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Wootten was preceded by six brothers, Clyde, Linwood, Jewell, Reuben, Jackie and Jerry Franklin; along with a granddaughter, Holly R. Townsend. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Ralph “Jim” Wootten of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Mona R. Mitchell (and Peter) of Dagsboro, Del., and Sheila Hudson (and her fiancé, David Long) of Millsboro, Del.; and a brother, Danny Lee Franklin of Pensacola, Fla. She also behind two granddaughters, Jessica N. Bowden and Heather M. Hudson; as well as six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Austin, Aria, C.J., Mason and Ariyanna. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Wootten’s memory to the Seaford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 26295 Sussex Hwy, Seaford, DE 19973. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.