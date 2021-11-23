Curtis Lee Garrison Jr., 70, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Nassawadox, Va., to the late Helen Garrison-Walter and the late Curtis Savage.
He received his education in the Indian River School District in Delaware. He was a dedicated employee at the Consignary Antique Mall in Millsboro, Del., from which he retired due to sudden illness.
Garrison was known for being a loving grandfather and spending time with his daughters, traveling and eating out. He also loved hanging out outside in the yard with his special friend Duck.
In addition to his parents, Garrison was preceded in death by family members including a special aunt, Annie Pearl Mitchell; his son Andre Taylor; his brother George Tom Walter; and his sister Betty Ann Lewis. Cherished memories of Garrison will be remembered by his son Curtis Taylor (and Kristen); two daughters, Natasha Taylor and Latoya Harris (and Jerome), all of Millsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Nakyah Taylor, Anyja Taylor, Amaya Harris, Jerome Harris, Jayla Harris and Jakhi Harris; two brothers, Walter Walter of New York and Joseph Mitchell of Selbyville, Del.; as well as five sisters, Shirley Walter, Lillian Walter and Helen Walter, all of New York, and Marion Harmon and Annie Custis of Selbyville, Del. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 13325 N. Worcester Hwy, Bishopville, Md., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.