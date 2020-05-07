Curtis E. Hall, 42, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice. He was born on March 15, 1978, in Milford, Del., to the late James Lewis Hall and to Judy Holston Hall, who survives him.
He was the owner of Hall’s Fencing. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting deer and fishing. Hall was down-to-earth, easygoing and friendly. He was devoted to his wife and daughters. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, Hall is survived by his beloved wife and companion of 22 years, Heather Hall of Georgetown; two daughters, McKenzie Hall and Kylee Hall, both of Georgetown; one brother, Kevin Hall and his wife, Janice, of Bridgeville, Del.; and his extended family members and friends.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.