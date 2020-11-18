Cullen Matthew Kelly, 25, passed away suddenly on Nov. 2, 2020. He was a graduate of Worcester Preparatory School and attended the University of Delaware.
Kelly worked for Coastal Tented Events in Millville, Del., where he had earned his way up to management with the loving guidance of his mentor, brother, friend and cousin, Zach McCarthy.
He was an adventurer and had traveled “around the world,” making countless friends and using his passion and knowledge of videography and drones to capture all that he was fortunate to see and explore, countries he had only dreamed about.
While on sabbatical this summer (during COVID-19) Kelly, with the blessings of his family, journeyed out West with a friend, to Oregon. He then ventured to Montana and Wyoming, and worked for room and board for landowners who needed a hand with everything from irrigation and building on federally-owned parkland to repairing fencing and even herding cattle. He fell in love with the West and was heading back to the Preston Ranch in Wyoming to spend the winter. He had become fast friends with the ranch owners, and they were extremely excited that he was coming back to oversee their ranch for the winter. Kelly was both excited and humbled.
“We have heard from so many friends, and the words we hear over and over are handsome, smart, loyal, funny and an encyclopedia of movie trivia of all genres, tenacious, and oh so generous,” his family said.
Kelly had enormous respect and love for his dad and the man he is. They could sit around the dinner table and chat forever, covering a range of topics. The family had many fabulous times at home. He also was so proud to have so many loving aunts and uncles, and many, many cousins. He truly loved getting together and gathering with his family. He would want everyone to know how extremely important that was to him. Today would have meant everything to him.
A cherished friend captured his essence so well: “My friendship with Cullen will live in my heart forever. He is truly one of the most generous and accepting people I have every had the fortune to meet.” He was an extremely intuitive person. He listened and would read people so well and would do anything in his power to comfort and help. But most importantly, the true core of Kelly was a man who fiercely loved his family and friends — the guy who would always have your back.
He accomplished a great deal and touched so many lives in the short time he was here. He was a spiritual man who believed in God and listened carefully to the words of his Uncle Mike.
One thing that gives the family some peace is knowing for certain that he knew he was deeply loved, no strings attached: “In case we have not told you lately: We love you. Forever and a day!”
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Sasha S. Bolte Foundation; P.O. Box 43799; Philadelphia, PA 19106.