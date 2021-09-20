Crystal L. Hudson, 55, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., after a long battle with COVID-19. She was born in Lewes, Del., on June 11, 1966, to the late Larry W. “Sam” Mitchell III and to Doris (Rust) Mitchell.
Hudson graduated from Indian River High School, in the Class of 1984. She had owned and operated Country Heaven, a small craft store in Frankford, for more than 20 years before completing her EMT training and becoming employed with the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company in 2016. At the time of her death, she still employed with the fire company.
She served her community as a 31-year member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She was a steadfast presence at the Friday Night Oyster Dinners and also an organizer of the Holiday Expo with the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. She was the recipient of one of the 2020 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards. She will be remembered for her steadfast love of community, the fire service and family, and her willingness to help anyone in need.
In addition to her father, Hudson was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Larry “Pop” Mitchell Jr. and Helen Mitchell, and her maternal grandparents, Linford and Margie Rust. She is survived by a son, Jonathan Hudson; her mother, Doris Mitchell; a brother, Barry Mitchell and his companion, Jennifer Rowe; her canine companion Stella; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the fire service.
A visitation was to be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main St., Frankford, Del. A funeral service was to be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, also at the fire company. Interment was to follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Hudson’s name to the Laura Madara First Responder Scholarship. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.