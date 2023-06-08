Craig LeRoy Calton, 78, passed away in Frankford Delaware on Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he went to South High.
He loved playing baseball as a kid and skiing with his buddies. There were scouting and trips with his family to Nevada and California.
Calton and his wife of 53 years, Theresa, moved to Delaware in 2015 to be close to family. He was a long-time resident of Maryland, where he and his wife raised their family in Waldorf and Middletown.
He worked for the Marriott Corporation in Salt Lake City, Bethesda, Maryland and Morristown, N.J., before attending Lincoln Tech. He then worked for Commercial Air and Com-Site for 40 years, starting as a technician, then shop manager, sales rep, VIP of sales and a private contractor.
He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, having enjoyed fishing on the Provo as a kid with his parents. Lake Anna, Va., was where he developed his love of bass fishing, so much so that he guided for a while. Later on, for more than 30 years, came the trips to the Salmon River in New York State. Eventually his family joined him, and bonfires, bourbon and beers were a favorite down-time.
There were mule deer in Utah and white tail in Virginia and Maryland. While living in Southern Maryland, he harvested with his bow a prize-winning buck that the family affectionally named “Clint,” which still resides with his youngest child Tara’s family. He enjoyed NASCAR driving and the experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The camping and tailgating at the racing venues provided endless fodder for his storytelling. The man loved to host Halloween parties at their South Mountain home. He would talk to anyone who came there. He loved it! He built two of their homes and helped others build theirs. He really loved life and people and helping others.
Calton was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy Clarence Calton and Mary Louise (Skinner) Calton Surman. He is survived by his wife, Mary Theresa, and their three daughters, Heather Calton (and George Carroll) of Bishopville, Md., Erin Calton (and Phil Whiston) of Frankford, Del., and Tara Elton (and Mike Elton); and his granddaughters, Marissa Lee Elton and Carrie Lou Elton of Middletown, Md. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Harding (and Noyle), Linda James (and Jesse), Terry (and Jerry) Debenham; and a brother, Blair (and Francine) Calton.
The family is planning a celebration of Calton’s life, to be announced on Facebook later this year. Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://.alz.org.donate. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.