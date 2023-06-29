Craig A. McInnis, 61, of Frankford, Del., passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Aug. 26, 1961 in Rumford, Maine, but raised in Clarksville, Del., son of late James Thomas McInnis and Ruth Helen (Jaminson) McInnis.
McInnis was a 1979 graduate of Indian River High School. He had a love for horses and was a well- known horse trainer for Bobby Mills and the Banks Farms. He was very musical and enjoyed playing the trumpet in his younger years.
He was a great father and loved his daughters very much. Many special memories were made with his daughter Kari, attending the URC Sprint Races at Delmar, and spending time with his daughter Katelin at the Delaware State Fair.
He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, McInnis was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy McInnis, and father-in-law, Dennis Clayton Sr. Surviving him are his wife of 18 years, Kathryn “Kathy” (Clayton) McInnis; two daughters, Kari McInnis of Dagsboro, Del., and Katelin McInnis of Frankford, Del.; granddaughter, Madison Kerin; brother, Morgan McInnis of Greenwood, Del.; half-sister, Kathleen McInnis of Dover, Del.; nephew, Ryan McInnis; mother-in-law, Lynn Clayton; and his best friend, Brian Derrickson of Frankford.
Friends were to be received on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., with a prayer service to be held. Interment was to be private. Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.