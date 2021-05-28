Constance Warrington Stewart, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born in Clarksville, Del., on Dec. 18, 1938, daughter of the late William B. Warrington and Gladys Emily (Murray) Warrington.
Stewart graduated from Lord Baltimore High School in Ocean View. She worked as a switchboard operator in Wilmington in her younger years, then worked at National Cash Register (NCR) in Millsboro, where she met the love of her life, Jim, before NCR changed to M&T Bank.
She enjoyed sunbathing, traveling with her family to other states, and spending time with her family and friends, but especially any time she shared with her grandchildren, Brad and Taylor.
In addition to her parents and brother, William B. Warrington Jr., Stewart was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, James L. Stewart, who died on May 14, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Kay L. Magee and her husband, Mark, of Selbyville, Del., and Lisa A. Cave of Dagsboro, Del.; two grandchildren, Bradley M. Cave and Taylor A. Cave, also of Dagsboro; and five siblings, Walter L. Warrington of Clarksville, Del., Eva “Faye” Gray, residing at Manor House in Seaford, Del., Nancy Hardison of Reedsville, Pa., Roy Warrington and his wife, Suzy, of Easton, Md., and Mark Warrington and his wife, Christine, of Roxana, Del.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. A graveside service will follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.