Constance “Connie” Louise Merson, 79, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md. passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Christiana Hospital. She was born in Savage, Md., on April 14, 1941, to the late Lewis Stafford Redmond and Margaret Schaeffer Redmond, who survives her.
She was a homemaker taking care of her husband and family. Merson was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, Del., and former member of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and was a big Elvis fan. Merson had a feathered friend, a lovebird named Harley who was very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Merson Jr., in 2018 and two sisters, Pamela Redmond and Karen Simms.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Larry Merson of Maryland and Lewis Merson of Millsboro; three siblings, Eddie Redmond, Brenda Sherman and Melody Lynch; one grandson, Franklin Merson-Allen and his fiancée, Veronica; special friends, Bonnie Justice and Sue Bonaventure; and extended family and friends.
A memorial service was held April 7, 2021, at the Bethel United Methodist Church, Dagsboro, Del., followed by committal rites at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Bethel U.M. Church; P.O. Box 147; Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.