Connie Sue Bishop, after a long time battle with, well, life, and having defied death 573 times in the last five years, (but not gravity, clocking in at a mere 4’3”), laid down her armor and courageously exited the arena Oct. 13, 2021.
In 1968, she married the love of her life, Lawrence O’Neal Bishop Jr., who hoodwinked her into moving to his hometown in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where they raised two exceptionally wonderful children, (opinions vary) Amy and William Bishop.
In 1987, having never been in the New York State of mind, was thrilled when Larry said “okay dear, let’s follow your heart home to Delaware.”
She will forever be remembered for her entertaining and enthusiastic storytelling, her passion of gardening, and the creativity that inspired millions of beautiful crafts and elaborately detailed hand-painted ceramics through the years. We will think of her fondly when we recall her love of furry creatures, (even “kitty who doesn’t live here),” and of course her precious little Sweetie Pie, her sparkling Christmas trees, and the special home-cooked meals she was sure to prepare for a visiting loved one.
Her unforgettable presence will be greatly missed by both her children, grandchildren Danielle (Jamison) Neglia, Kevin DeMaison, and great grandchildren Jamison and Rowan Neglia, as well as her sisters, Linda Cordrey, Brenda (Joseph) Savarimuthu, nieces Megan (Lance) Morris, Linda Jo (Christopher) Johnson, Heather (Joshua) Smith, and nephew Stephen (Kelsea) Savarimuthu — in addition to her great nieces and nephews, Link Morris, Trinity Watts, Livsey and Avett Savarimuthu, Kole Smith, and many cousins & friends near and far. She had a habit of attracting new friends everywhere she went with her feisty personality and spirited sense of humor.
Since we know she wouldn’t stand for us all getting together and being sad, a Celebration of Life was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. for the many family and friends who loved her to gather and share memories at Gumboro Community Center, 36849 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Arrangements provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, DE.
