Connie Long Parker, 81, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Odessa, Del., passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born in Frankford, Del., on Aug. 8, 1939, daughter of the late Therl and Grace (Daisey) Long.
She graduated from Selbyville High School, in the Class of 1957, and then earned her registered nursing degree from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, Del. After graduating, Parker joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She was then stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.
After her discharge from the Air Force, Parker continued her education and obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wilmington College. Upon returning to Delaware, she also joined the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Parker resided in Odessa with her husband, Charles, for 27 years and moved to Millsboro in 2005. She was a member of the Odessa AAUW and the Selbyville Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Parker, in 2009. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Kushela and her husband, Rod; a nephew, Keith Kushela; a niece, Karen McIlvaine and her husband, Thad, and their two children, Miranda and Addison; and two special friends, JoAnn Mackenzie and Paula Mcaulifee.
A funeral service will be held at noon, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford. She had a special love for animals, so the family requested memorial contributions be made in her name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.