Connie J. Schaffner, 81, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Abington, Pa., on Aug. 14, 1941, to the late Leonard Gall and Anna Johnson.
Originally from Quakertown, Pa, she work for 20 years in the business office at the Quakertown Community Hospital. She was a member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford, Del., and happily served on several committees within the church. She enjoyed being a Norman Rockwell collector, reading and traveling.
Along with her parents, Schaffner was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Dalton, and a brother, David Gall. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eugene E. Schaffner Jr.; two daughters, Denise Wright of Richmond, Va., and Diane Frioni (and David) of Lansdale, Pa.; two brothers, John Gall (and Maria) of Lansdale, Pa., and Joseph Gall (and Edith) of Frostfree, Fla.’ three grandchildren, Jason Wright (and Ally) of Richmond, Va., Lindsay Wright of Wilmington, N.C., and Dean Frioni of Lansdale, Pa.; and a great-grandchild, Olivia Wright of Richmond, Va.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may gather after 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Schaffner’s name to the Food Pantry at Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.