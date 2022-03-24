Colleen L. Hearn, 93, of Bishopville, Md., died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Salisbury, Md., from vascular dementia. She was born in Millsboro, Del., and was the daughter of the late John Alton Timmons and Edna Mae Timmons.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Md., and the VFW 194 Ladies Auxiliary. She had also attended Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville.
Hearn and her husband lived most of their life in Salisbury. She raised three children and her brother, Jerry. She worked at various restaurants as a server, hostess and bartender. In her career, she worked at Johnny’s and Sammy’s, English Grill and Saddle Club. She ended her work career at Pantry Pride after 10 years of service. She loved to talk and she did not know a stranger.
Hearn was preceded in death by her husband, John Willis Hearn; a sister, Mary Lou Revel; brothers Lyle “Sonny” Timmons and Jerry Timmons; son-in-law, Roger L. Gross; and step-son, John “Jack” Hearn. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Kay Gross, and Marcia L. Dayton and her husband, David, all of Hebron, Md., and a son, Jeffery A. Hearn of Bishopville. She also has four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. “Mother was loved and will be greatly missed by her children.”
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hearn’s memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Venable, 11213 Beverly Street, Bishopville, MD 21813, or Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.