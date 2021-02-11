Clifford M. Howarth, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Clifton Heights, Pa., to Samuel C. Howarth and Milly L. Howarth.
Howarth served in the U.S. Coast Guard upon graduation from Lewes High School in 1949 and retired from work for the U.S. Postal Service in Seaford, Del. He was a master craftsman when it came to woodworking, which was his favorite hobby. He also loved his model trains, being on the water and spending time with his beloved family.
In addition to his parents, Howarth was preceded in death by his son Cliff Howarth Jr.; his son-in-law, Terry Hazzard; sisters Marge Bakke, Bev McCarty and Sharon Walsh; and a brother, Samuel Howarth Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean Palmer Howarth; daughter Debbie Hazzard and her two children, Amy Bonkowski and her husband, Brian, and Keith Hazzard; daughter Cindy Bennett and her husband, Alan, and their daughters, Brandy Nauman and her husband, Mark, and Brooke Silver and her husband, Jonathan; daughter Kelly Adams and her spouse, Landy, and their daughters, Jill Day and her husband, Danny, and Erica Colegrove and her husband, Ben; step-granddaughter, Renee Veasey and her husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Katie and Kendall Nauman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanked the Millenium Hospice staff for their outstanding care, compassion and support.
A visitation was held Feb. 6, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. The funeral and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Millenium Hospice; 1017 Mattlind Way, Ste. B; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.