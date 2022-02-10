Cleora Virginia Collins, 90, of Seaford, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Delmar Manor in Delmar, Md. She was born in Pittsville, Md., on Oct. 4, 1931, daughter of William and Radia Parsons. She attended Pittsville High School.
She married Floyd C. Collins of Gumboro, Del., in 1950. She was a self-employed poultry and pork producer on the family farm. She attended Gumboro Methodist Church during her children’s younger years. After her husband’s retirement from DuPont, they enjoyed yearly trips to Florida, weekly trips to the Salisbury Mall, where friends and farmers gathered on Saturday evenings after having a dinner at the English Grill.
Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd C. Collins; a granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Collins; a grandson, Austin Moore; a son-in-law, Gerald O. Hudson; her sister, Margaret Fitzgerald; and a brother, Charles Parsons. She is survived by her children Diane Hudson of Millsboro, Danny Collins (and Laurie) of Gumboro; Norma Cleveland (and Walt), also of Gumboro; and Trena Collins-Moore of Seaford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Edward (and Tami), Laurie (and Billy), Tracy (and Chad), Cody (and Loren), Brittnee (and Jon) and Ashley (and Dorian); and her great-grandchildren Josh, Jessica, Hunter, Haley, Jase, Carson, Christian, Elliana, Bailey, Raina and Faro. Coming in February will be a new great-granddaughter, Jocelynn, and first great-great-grandson, Ryver James. She also leaves behind her favorite feline friend, Tigger.
The family offered special thanks to the staff at Delmar Manor, who took special care of their mom, whom they called “Miss Cleo,” and also to Coastal Hospice, during her final days.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held at the Watson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service and celebration of Collins’ life will be held immediately following, 1 p.m. with the Rev. Amy Willey officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery on Line Road in Willards, Md. Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Gumboro Church, c/o Edith Rickards, 34992 Peartree Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.