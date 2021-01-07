Clement Lee Counts III, Ph.D., also known as “Clem,” “That Clam and Snail Guy,” “Dude,” “Doc” and “Daddy,” 74, of Salisbury, Md., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional medical center, surrounded by loving family. He lived a life of scholarship, learning, exploration and teaching.
Born in Huntington, W.Va., on Oct. 3, 1946, he graduated from Chesapeake (Ohio) High School in 1965 and briefly studied fine arts at Ohio University. He later developed a lifelong passion for science at Marshall University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology and was elected to Sigma Xi, the scientific research society, and Chi Beta Phi, the national scientific honorary fraternity.
Having discovered he loved college, he decided never to leave, earning his master’s degree in biological sciences from Marshall University and his award-winning doctorate from the University of Delaware College of Marine Studies, who became a lifelong friend. He went on to teach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University until his illness forced him to retire in 2013.
During his career, he held societal offices for the American Malacological Society and performed editorial activities for several publications — The Nautilus, American Malacological Bulletin, The Southwestern Naturalist and Herpetologica. He was director of two laboratories of marine science research — the UMES Coastal Ecology Research Laboratory and the Assateague Island Benthic Diversity Study Field Laboratory of Indiana University of Pennsylvania at Wallops Island, Va. He researched several molluscan groups around the world, including at the British Museum of London and the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He authored more than 40 publications in the primary scientific literature.
Counts was a Renaissance man who loved to travel and explore, visiting all 50 U.S. states and many countries abroad. He was a lover of books, opera, art and food of all kinds, from fettuccine alfredo to canned pears with cinnamon. He loved to garden, make croissants from scratch and could give the scientific name when spiders were found around house. He was also a diehard Blue Hen.
He was a loyal supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and Troop 281. He was a Civil War fanatic, an author, an enthusiastic bridge player, an artist (even winning a painting prize in the Ohio State Fair), a born researcher and storyteller, a coffee connoisseur and a lover of the national parks. He held a U.S. patent for work in aquatic biological filters using amphipods, and he had worked as a postdoctoral fellow for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Counts had an encyclopedic knowledge of everything from anatomy to zoology, would only do the New York Times crosswords in ink and could navigate anywhere without a map. He arranged music and could play many instruments, including the tuba. Guests at Assateague Island National Seashore Visitor Center may still find a copy of the guide to shells that he wrote and illustrated.
He was a collector of all things, including accomplishments. He was unorthodox in many ways, but he was deeply loved. He treasured his friends and family. He faced a protracted illness with grace, hope, courage and acceptance, which inspired his family. He will be sorely missed.
Counts was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite B. Smith and Ellsworth Smith; his father, Clement L. Counts Jr.; and his sister, Christine Counts Hedger. He is survived by his son Clement “Lee” Counts IV and his wife, Renee, and their three children, Briar, Brilee and Alton, of Huntington, W.Va.; son Nick Counts and his wife, Emily, of New Church, Va.; daughter, Maria Counts of Millsboro, Del.; sister Marie Hankins and her husband, Jo, of Sturgis, Mich.; brother, Frank Counts of Chattanooga, Tenn.; sister-in-law Suzanne Counts of Gallatin, Tenn.; and his dear friend, Diane Muni Counts.
The family thanked the caring staff at Deer’s Head Hospital Center for their extraordinary skill and compassion over the last few years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the pandemic has subsided. For information or to send condolences, visit www.hollowayfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the UD College of Earth, Ocean and Environment (https://ud.alumniq.com/giving/to/CEOE) or to the Volunteers of Deer’s Head Hospital Center c/o Keirsten Baker; P.O. Box 2018; 351 Deer’s Head Hospital Rd.; Salisbury, MD 21802.