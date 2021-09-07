Clement Lee Counts III, Ph.D., also known as “Clem,” “That Clam and Snail Guy,” “Dude,” “Doc” and “Daddy,” 74, of Salisbury, Md., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional medical center, surrounded by loving family. He was a man who lived a life of scholarship, learning, exploration and teaching.
Born in Huntington, W.Va., on Oct. 3, 1946, he graduated from Chesapeake (Ohio) High School in 1965 and briefly studied fine arts at Ohio University. He later attended Marshall University, where he developed a lifelong passion for science. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a chemistry minor, and was elected to Sigma Xi, the scientific research society, and Chi Beta Phi, the national scientific honorary fraternity.
Having discovered he loved college, Counts decided never to leave, earning his master’s degree in biological sciences from Marshall University under Dr. Ralph W. Taylor, and his doctorate from the University of Delaware College of Marine Studies under Dr. Melbourne Carriker, who became a lifelong friend (his dissertation, “Bivalves in the Genus Corbicula Mühlfeld,” was awarded the College’s Academic Council Award for Best Marine Biology—Biochemistry Dissertation of 1983). He went on to teach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University, until his illness forced him to retire in 2013.
During his career, he held societal offices for the American Malacological Society and performed editorial activities for several publications: The Nautilus, American Malacological Bulletin, The Southwestern Naturalist and Herpetologica. He was director of two laboratories concerned with marine science research: the UMES Coastal Ecology Research Laboratory and the Assateague Island Benthic Diversity Study Field Laboratory of Indiana University of Pennsylvania at Wallops Island, Va.
Counts researched the systematics and biogeography of several molluscan groups at institutions around the world, including the British Museum of London and the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He authored more than 40 publications in the primary scientific literature.
He was a Renaissance man who loved to travel and explore, visiting all 50 U.S. states and many countries abroad. He was a lover of books, opera, art and food of all kinds, from fettuccine alfredo to canned pears with cinnamon. He loved to garden and make croissants from scratch, and could give the scientific name when spiders were found around house. He was a diehard Blue Hen and his cries of “Beat ’Nova” still echo through Tubby Raymond Field.
He was a loyal supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and spent many Thursday nights with Troop 281. He was a Civil War fanatic, an author, an enthusiastic bridge player, an artist (he would happily relate that one of his paintings once won a prize in the Ohio State Fair), a born researcher and storyteller, a coffee connoisseur and a lover of National Parks. He held a U.S. patent for maintenance-free enhancement of aquatic biological filters using amphipods, and had worked as a postdoctoral fellow for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Counts had an encyclopedic knowledge of everything from anatomy to zoology, would only do the New York Times crosswords in ink and could navigate anywhere without a map. He arranged music and could play many instruments, including the tuba. Guests at Assateague Island National Seashore Visitors’ Center may still find a copy of the guide to shells that he wrote and illustrated.
He was a collector of all things, including accomplishments. He was unorthodox in many ways, but he was deeply loved. He treasured his friends and family. He faced a protracted illness with grace, hope, courage and acceptance, which inspired his family. He will be sorely missed.
Counts was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite B. Smith and Ellsworth Smith; his father, Clement L. Counts Jr.; and his sister, Christine Counts Hedger. He is survived by his son Clement “Lee” Counts IV and his wife, Renee, and their three children, Briar, Brilee and Alton, of Huntington, W.Va.; his son Nick Counts and his wife, Emily, of New Church, Va.; his daughter, Maria Counts of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Marie Hankins and her husband, Jo, of Sturgis, Mich.; a brother, Frank Counts of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a sister-in-law Suzanne Counts of Gallatin, Tenn.; and his dear friend Diane Muni Counts.
The family thanked the caring staff at Deer’s Head Hospital Center for their extraordinary skill and compassion over the last few years.
A celebration-of-life service for Counts will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Virden Center, located at the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean & Environment, 1155 College Drive, Lewes, DE 19958. Rooms for out-of-town guests may be reserved by contacting the Virden Center directly at (302) 645-4100 (mention that you will be attending this event).
Those who are unable to attend may share memories at https://www.hollowayfh.com/obituaries/Clement-Lee-Counts?obId=19474545#/obituaryInfo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the UD College of Earth, Ocean & Environment (https://ud.alumniq.com/giving/to/CEOE) or to the Volunteers of Deer’s Head Hospital Center c/o Keirsten Baker; P.O. Box 2018; 351 Deer’s Head Hospital Rd.; Salisbury, MD 21802.