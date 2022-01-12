Clarence “Vernon” Timmons, 87, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Frankford, Del., on March 21, 1934, son of the late John Fred Timmons and the late Mattie (Wells) Timmons.
Timmons worked as a weighmaster for Perdue and Townsends before his retirement. He was a hard worker, so his retirement didn’t last long. He quickly started driving a CHEER bus and also worked part-time for NAPA in Millsboro.
He was a member of the Journey Wesleyan Church in Millsboro, and was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Timmons was preceded in death by two sons, Matthew Timmons and Halton Glen Timmons; and three brothers, Wayne Timmons, Eugene Timmons and Jack Timmons. He is survived his loving wife of 66 years, Estella Angeline (Hudson) Timmons; a son, Rex Timmons and his wife, Lisa, of Millsboro; a daughter, Wendy Kirby and her husband, Martin, also of Millsboro; six grandchildren, Justin Timmons and his wife, Valentina, Dustin Timmons, Martin Kirby Jr. and his wife, Holly, Tanner Timmons and his wife, Erika, Jade Timmons, and Travis Timmons and his wife, Jodi; a daughter-in-law, Robin Timmons Morgan; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. A private graveside service was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.