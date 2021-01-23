Clarence “Terry” Titus, 78, a lifelong resident of Leesburg, Va., passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, in Leesburg, after a brief illness. He was born on May 8, 1942, the second of two sons of the late Louis T. Titus Sr. and the late Mabel “Margaret” (Florance) (Titus) Dudley of Leesburg.
Titus was a graduate of Loudoun County High School, in the Class of 1959, and had been active in reunion and other class activities until his death. He was a member of Leesburg Presbyterian Church, where his mother had worked during his childhood, his father having passed away when Titus was just 6 years old. He attended the Virginia Military Institute and explored the wilderness areas of Utah as a young man, developing a passion for undeveloped lands that led him to seek a career in forestry. In the process, Titus took a job working for a land surveyor, which led directly into his lifelong career as a land surveyor himself.
He married the love of his life, Joanne T. Titus, on April 13, 1968, after having met her while she worked as a nurse. She continued her work in nursing while the couple saved up for a home of their own in Leesburg, which subsequently became home to two daughters as well.
Titus worked as a surveyor for Claude Moore, Patton Harris & Rust and Ross & France before establishing his own land-surveying firm. He later sold his successful business to Bengston, DeBell & Elkin, becoming a partner in Bengston, DeBell, Elkin & Titus, where he worked for many years prior to his retirement. He subsequently returned to work as a consultant for William H. Gordon Associates, before retiring again in the late 1990s.
He was well-regarded for his surveying expertise, and served as a member of the West Virginia-Virginia Border Commission, charged with researching and verifying the long-contested state line in the Blue Ridge Mountains. His daughters spent many hours during their childhoods helping him cut pipes for survey markers and copy plats for his work.
Titus’ knowledge and involvement in the local community led to him serving on the Leesburg Town Council for many years, primarily in the 1970s and 1980s, including serving as vice-mayor, and even after his retirement from the council he was called back again, appointed in 2012 to fill a vacated seat. He also served on the Loudoun County Planning Commission from 1992 to 2000, serving some of that time as its chairman.
Titus was a member of the Leesburg Kiwanis Club, and a loyal Washington Redskins season ticketholder until just a few years prior to his death. He spent many a Sunday traveling to RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., even in cold weather, to see his ’Skins play, even when they weren’t playing well. He raised his daughters as Redskins fans, especially when they finally won the Superbowl in 1983, 1988 and 1992, and was pleased to have his grandson attend his first pro football game in the Redskins' new stadium.
He usually spent a week or two each summer in Bethany Beach or South Bethany, Del., vacationing with his family and extended family, and spending literally all day on the beach, with an occasional break for crabbing at the Assawoman Wildlife Refuge. He later purchased a second home in South Bethany, where his family spent many happy days. While vacationing at the beach, he also spent many hours on early-morning bicycle rides, with cycling becoming a passion for him for as long as he was able to ride.
Titus was named the most-improved golfer at his golf club shortly after he first took up the sport. He also loved to read spy thrillers and historical non-fiction, do crossword puzzles and play solitaire, as well as listening to the rock-and-roll of his youth and a more eclectic selection of music from later decades.
In addition to his parents, Titus was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Templar “Temp” Titus Sr., and his stepfather, Rear Adm. James. R. Dudley. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Joanne T. Titus of Leesburg; two daughters, M. Patricia “Tricia” Titus and her son, Cian, who was truly the apple of his grandfather's eye, both of the Bethany Beach area in Delaware, and Terrianne T. Grant and her husband, David, of Lovettsville, Va.; his sister-in-law, Karen Titus of Georgia; and his nieces and nephew, Sara Titus Allegood of Georgia, and Louis Titus and Laurie (Titus) Carlson, both of New Mexico, and their spouses and children. He is also survived by dear friends including J. Hamilton Lambert.
A private funeral service is planned for Jan. 29, 2021, in Leesburg, with burial to follow at Union Cemetery, also in Leesburg, where many generations of his family are buried. A memorial gathering is also being planned in May. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to Leesburg Presbyterian Church, at 207 W. Market St., Leesburg, VA 20176, or https://www.lpcva.org/Giving, to go to the fund he established in his mother’s memory. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, through which condolences may be sent online at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.