Clara Emily Walters, 93, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born in Bayard, Del., on Aug. 14, 1929, to the late Harold S. Hall and Martha L. Walters Hall.
Walters retired from the State of Delaware as a pharmacy technician at the Stockley Center. She was the Matriarch of the Union Wesley United Methodist Church at the time of her passing. She served the church in many capacities, including church organist/choir, Cemetery Committee, etc. She was a member of the Rebekah Court #4, Heroines of Jericho-Honorary Past Most Ancient Grand Matron of Queen of Sheba Most Ancient Grand Courts Heroines of Jericho, and Rock of Ages Chapter 15, Order of the Eastern Star.
Walters was filled with a laughter one would never forget, was a lady of deep convictions, and would “tell it like it is.” She had a generous heart, and was loved and respected by those who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Walters was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Walters; a grandson, Justin Carey; a granddaughter, Victoria Cannon; and siblings Harold Hall, Ernest Hall, Sally Hall, Alfreda Morris and Ramona Hopkins. She is survived by four children, Terence Walters of Frankford, Del., Harold Walters (and Laura) of Frankford, Del., Calvin Walters (and fiancéf Amanda Field) of Frankford, Tanya Walters-Garrison (and Joseph) of Parsonsburg, Md.; a brother, Gilbert Hall of Magnolia, Del.; four sisters, Doris Hall of New Castle, Del., Lois H. Mumford (and Morris) of Frankford, Reba Rogers of Newark, Del., and Marian Hall of Austell, Ga. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral planned for Saturday, June 17, 2023, at noon, with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon that day. All services will be held at Union Wesley UMC, 32137 Powell Farm Road, Frankford, Del. Interment is to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to Union Wesley UMC, “Sanctuary Restroom Fund,” 32137 Powell Farm Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.