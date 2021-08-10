Clara Eleanor Graves, 92, of Georgetown, Del., passed away at home, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. She was born on Dec. 10, 1928, in Laurel, Del., daughter of the late Robert Purnell Conaway and Ethel Gertrude Clara (Elliott) Conaway.
Graves attended Laurel High School and then continued her studies at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., where she earned a business degree. She married the love of her life, Lewis Barlow Graves Jr., on Dec. 27, 1947. Graves worked at the family business, Graves Block & Supply Co., and Holiday Trailer Park along with her husband for many years. She was the family’s matriarch and raised seven beautiful children.
In her spare time, Graves could often be found doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, or reading. She was an excellent cook and a talented singer, and was very active in her church and in the church’s choir. Above all, Graves enjoyed spending time with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Graves was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Lewis B. Graves Jr; her sons Lewis Barlow “Louie” Graves III and James Milton Graves; her grandson Phillip Jester; and her sisters Dorothy Horner and Shirley Wheatley. She is survived by her son Robert Lewis Graves (and Nancy Byrd) of Lewes, Del.; her daughters Marion “Patti” Miller of Georgetown, Del.; Cindy Lou Riniker (and Doug) of Millsboro, Del., Clare Elizabeth Belote (and Ames) of Milton, Del., and Trudy G. Carey (and Ray) of Georgetown, Del.; her brother Joseph E. Sullivan of New York; her grandchildren Bryan Graves, Rob Masten, Chris Masten, Tommy Lynch III, Steven Riniker, Scott Riniker, Amy Vest and Kelly Miller; her great-grandchildren Savannah Masten Rowland, Elaine Masten, Ryah Masten, Colby Lynch, Ryelee Lynch, Jonah Riniker, Evelyn Riniker, Anastasia Riniker, Lane Riniker, Samantha Vest and Jeremy Vest, Seth Jester and Evan Clarke; and her great-great-grandchild Layna Rowland.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del., where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the Bethel United Methodist Cemetery, Savannah Road, Lewes, Del. Graves asked that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate do so to the Bethel Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958.