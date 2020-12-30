Claire P. Supernaw, 90, passed away at home to be with her Lord on Dec. 5, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born to Gladys Watts Parks and Martin Parks on April 1, 1930, in Altoona, N.Y. She married the late Robert B. Supernaw Jr. on Sept. 3, 1949. They moved to Ocean View, Del., in 1970.
She worked for Wilgus Associates for many years. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and served him through the Women’s Ministries at the Millville United Methodist Church. She was also a faithful member of the Frankford Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Supernaw was a well-loved and admired person who was always there to help others. Family, friends and community were everything to her and Bob. They will be remembered as the glue that kept the family together.
Supernaw is survived by two children, Roger M. Supernaw and his wife, Tina, and Sheila C. Scannell; five grandchildren, Alden Gerow, Scott Supernaw, Heidi Whipple, Meghan Scannell and Conor Scannell; and two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Allison Supernaw.
lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.