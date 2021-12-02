Claire E. Green, 81, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Dorothy C. (McDonough) Schulman and the late Percival Harrison.
She grew up in Washington, D.C., and later moved to Hyattsville, Md., where she attended Northwestern High School. She later became a telephone operator for C&P Telephone in Washington, D.C. She was the operator who patched the call through to Hawaii in August of 1959 to let Hawaii know that they had been admitted to the U.S. as the 50th state. She later moved to Lanham, Md., and then to Selbyville, Del., where she had resided since 1994.
Green was preceded in death by her husband of more than 38 years, Patrick G. Green. She is survived by her sons Patrick, Douglas and Daniel, as well as her grandchildren Justin, Kaeleigh, Taylor, Brandon, Shane and Conor. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Roxana Cemetery in Roxana, Del. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.