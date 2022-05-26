Christopher “Scott” Walls, 49, of Selbyville, Del., was born on Jan. 28, 1973, in Milford, Del., and passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2022, at the age of 49, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was the son of Edwin T. Walls and the late Delores Jean (Pringle) Walls.
Walls was full of life. He touched many hearts along his journey and knew that he was an old soul. He often compared himself to Jesse James, which made people laugh because he had a very strong exterior, but a gentle heart.
At the age of 13, he began racing micro sprint cars around the country. When he turned 17, he purchased his own airplane, and he earned his pilot license at 18. He loved nature and its splendor and anything outdoors. He was very proud to have been born in Delaware, and he loved the ocean.
Before his unexpected passing, he started a business, Coastal Solutions Inc. Clients loved him for his perfectionism and genuineness. He had the ability to see the beauty in things that others could not. He was very talented, loving, handsome, charming, witty, artistic and a pure genius in many ways.
He touched many hearts in his journey and was loved by so many.
Walls is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Angela Marie Walls; three sons, Zachery Bonniwell of Laurel, Del., Chance Walls of Dover, Pa., and Alexander Bloodsworth of Selbyville, Del.; and a daughter, Carly Walls of Dover, Pa.; as well as two grandchildren, and family and friends who loved him dearly.
A memorial service was to be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, located at 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, Del. In honor of Christopher Scott Walls and the life he lived, the family asked that people do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in his name. Donations in his memory may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 500, Arlington, VA 22209 (www.als.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.