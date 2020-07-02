Christopher “Mike” Russo, 71, of Annapolis, Md., passed away on June 25, 2020, in Selbyville, Del. He was born in Baltimore, to Rosario and Patricia Russo, on May 21, 1949.
Russo married his best friend, Bonnie Russo. After he retired from the Baltimore County, Md., police department — where he received many awards and accolades — he had a successful career with Erickson Retirement Communities.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded numerous medals for his service. He was an avid boater, loved golf and was a skilled woodworker. However, his proudest role in life was that of being “Poppy.”
Russo was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Trisha. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter Christy Andrus and her husband, Brad; his son, Michael Russo and his wife, Amanda; and his grandchildren, Macy, Madison, Christian and Caleb.
The family extended a sincere thanks to the nurses of PRMC for their amazing and skilled care; the friends and families who have been so supportive; and the wonderful neighbors of the Bayside community for the love and kindness they have shown during these trying times.
Memorial services were held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.