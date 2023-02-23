Christopher G. “Chris” Olson, 49, of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Olson was born in Camp Springs, Md., on July 18, 1973, to the late Eric G. Olson and to Lois Ann Wuenstel, who survives him.
Olson worked as a chef before retiring due to illness. He was a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 1991. He was an avid bowler at the Millsboro bowling alley and loved all kinds of sports. His favorite teams were the Georgia Bull Dogs and the Washington Redskins. He also loved to watch NASCAR.
Olson will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. He was a wonderful dad, son, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his father, Olson was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Olson, on June 2, 2017, and his granddad Charles Wuenstel in 2012. In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Devin Olson of Millsboro, Del.; Kayla Roundtree (and Chelsie) of Salisbury, Md.; Isabelle Olson, also of Salisbury; and Kyle Yerkes of Snow Hill, Md. He is also survived by his nana, Olive Wuenstel of Milford, Del.; a brother, Scott Hermiston (and Lauren Shockley) of Salisbury, Md.; and a sister Jennifer Dixon (and Charles) of Laurel, Del. He also leaves behind a grandchild, Judah Simpson; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for visitation. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to his son, Devin. A basket will be set up in the funeral home for those wishing to contribute. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.