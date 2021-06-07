Christopher Alan Kleinhomer, 52 of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of North Wilmington, Del., passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2021, in Salisbury, Md. Born on Aug. 27, 1968, in Camden, N.J., to Peter Kleinhomer and Patricia Barnes, he was a lifelong Delawarean.
Kleinhomer graduated in 1987 from Blue Ridge High School in Virginia, where he was active in the drama club and intramural sports. He then attended college part-time. He received his paralegal certificate through Delaware Technical Community College. He was known as a people-person, and for the last several years had been employed by Mountaire Farms as a shipping supervisor.
Kleinhomer was preceded in death by his father, Peter; his maternal grandparents, Porter A. Goodhue and Dorothy J. Goodhue of Claremont, N.H.; and his paternal grandparents, Peter W. Kleinhomer and Rosland T. Kleinhomer of New York, N.Y. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Barnes, and her husband, Bob, of Milton, Del.; stepmother, Sue Kleinhomer; brother, Kevin Kleinhomer and his wife, Michele, of Newark, Del.; uncle, Charles Goodhue of Youngtown, Ariz.; nephews, William and James, and niece, Ashley Kleinhomer. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Tonya Rockmann of Millsboro.
A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services located at 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. The family requested donations be made in Kleinhomer’s memory to the Christian Storehouse located in Millsboro. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.