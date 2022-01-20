Christina Joy “Chrissy” Smith, 43, of Laurel, Del., gained her wings and went to be with the Lord In the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
She could make people laugh with a simple single word. She had a smile that could brighten the world. Her love was too big to be contained, and it was everlasting and unconditional. She truly will be missed.
Smith was preceded in death by her loving grandparents Robert James and Hilda Baldwin. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Damian Smith; and her children, Sarah Smit, Daily Smith, Justin Kessler and Aaron Smith. She also leaves behind her mother and father, Linda and Bill Lockwood of Millsboro, Del.; her loving sister, Jammies Collins; nephews Caramel Collins and Kyler Collins; and her niece, Kaitlyn Collins; as well as her loving in-laws, Mark Smith, Jon Smith, Heather Smith and Gale Smith; her loving uncles Dennis, Bill and Jimmy Baldwin; and her cousins Jason and Melissa Baldwin.
Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.