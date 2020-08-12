Chester William “Chet” Swift, 65, was killed on June 21, 2020, while intervening to save a woman and her son from her attackers in Bastrop County, Texas. He was born on March 3, 1955, to the late William Everian and Nellie Ola Swift, in Salisbury, Md., and grew up in Selbyville, Del.
He graduated from Indian River High School in 1973 and went on to serve a full career in the U.S. Air Force as a law-enforcement specialist and military working-dog specialist. He held a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southern New Hampshire University. During his military career, Swift served overseas for 10 years and retired as a master sergeant. True to his military and law-enforcement training, he gave his life while successfully saving others.
Swift is survived by his sister, Susan Lynch, and her husband William “Tad” of Milford, Del.; several children and grandchildren; and many friends.
A private chapel service with military honors and interment will be held Aug. 13, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall. His special friend and fellow veteran Corey Davis will accompany his remains. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.