Cheryl Ann Beckett Brown, 55, of Ocean View, Del., departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, Md., she was the daughter of the late Earl Beckett and Sadie Mae Ross Beckett.
She was employed by the Wicomico County (Md.) Board of Education as a computer technician.
In addition to her parents, Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Brown Sr.; and by two brothers, Douglas Beckett and Ronald Beckett; and a sister, Patricia Farrington. She will be lovingly remembered by a son, Anthony Brown Jr. (and Maritza); a daughter, Roslyn M. Cornish Purnell; a granddaughter, Kalia M. Purnell; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services were to be announced.