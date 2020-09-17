Charlotte Schneebeli, 93, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del. She was born March 6, 1927, in Hebron, Md., daughter of the late Delbert Tindall and the late Nettie (Mills) Tindall.
Schneebeli was a beautician for many years and also helped her husband, Willard, run their family business in Eastville, Va. She spent the years after her husband’s passing in Millsboro with her sister and family. She will be remembered for her loving and gentle spirit, caring nature and her love of spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Schneebeli was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Schneebeli, in 1987. She is survived by her sister, Margaret T. Hudson of Millsboro; two nephews, Gregrey Hudson and his wife, Holly, and Jeffrey Hudson and his companion, Beth, all of Millsboro; four grandnephews, Joshua Hudson and his wife, Lauren, Andrew Hudson, Philip Hudson and Daniel Hudson and his wife, Amanda; a niece, Amanda Meade and her husband, Ryan; five great-nephews and great-nieces, Easton Hudson, Charlotte Hudson, Levi Meade, Everly Meade and Nash Hudson; and several cousins residing in Maryland.
A visitation and funeral service were to be held Sept. 12, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del., followed by interment at Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.