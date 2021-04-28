Charlotte R. Scerati, 75, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Philadelphia on June 8, 1945, daughter to the late Carl Geiger and the late Frances Rose (Moscatelli).
Screati had worked as a merchandiser for American Greeting Corp. for more than 30 years. She was always the life of the party and lived life to the fullest as a two-time cancer survivor. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends twice a week. She also enjoyed volunteering her time and participating in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Walk to Remember at Beebe Healthcare while remembering the loss of her unborn child; participating in the Easter Seals and Buddy Walk to honor her great-niece; and volunteering with the Nanticoke Powwow.
She was also a member of the Long Neck United Methodist Church, the Harmony United Methodist Church, the Long Neck CHEER Center and the American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Scerati was preceded in death by an unborn child; two brothers, Carl Geiger, William (Geiger) Moscatelli; and a sister, Kathleen Pedicelli. She is survived by three sisters, Frances C. Lynch, Lorraine Langelo and her husband, John, and Carol F. Buemi and her husband, Tony; a brother-in-law, George Pedicelli; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews; and many loyal and loving friends.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Beebe Medical Foundation/Walk to Remember; 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.