Charlotte Mae Daugherty, 79, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Peninsula Medical Regional Center in Salisbury, Md. Born Aug. 5, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late John F. Gahan Sr. and Mary C. (Johnson) Twamley.
Daughterty was married for 58 years to Lawrence A. Daugherty. She had resided in Rosedale for more than 50 years before moving to Swann Keys near Fenwick Island, Del. She retired from the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of Maryland after working more than 20 years as their office manager.
She was the past president of the Cedarettes of Baltimore Inc., Baltimore Forest #45, and a member of the Ladies Auxillary of Swann Keys. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word searches, and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandsons.
Daugherty was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Gahan Jr. Surviving her, in addition to her husband, are her daughter and son-in-law, Robin D. Usi and Gerardo Usi Jr.; grandsons Evan, Adam, Nathan and William Usi; and a sister-in-law, Jean Gahan.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Md., where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Those desiring to do so may send donations to the American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org/. Condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com.