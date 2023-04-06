Charlotte L. Dunn, 95, of Bethany Beach, Del., died peacefully on March 26, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1927 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Benjamin and Loretta Rosenthal. After graduating from Eastern High School in Baltimore, she married the love of her life, Kenneth, and raised their three children. She will be remembered by her family as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Affectionately known as Mimi and Gigi by her family, she always demonstrated kindness, love and patience. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and had an incredible talent for cross-stitching blankets and tablecloths for those for whom she deeply cared. She sent countless cards to those who needed encouragement and sent gifts of love to many. As a member of Millville United Methodist Church, she always looked forward to her Bible Study group and lived her life aspiring to be a good Christian.
She is survived by her children, Linda Dunn, Newark, Del., Susan Klein (Mark), Ellicott City, Md., and Kenneth, Jr. (Joan) Ft. Worth, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Dawson (Mary Christine), Heather Cleary (Ryan) and Taylor McGiveron (Sean) and her great grandchildren: Braden Dawson and Madeline and Ayden Klein, as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Her husband Kenneth predeceased her in 2018.
She truly will be missed, but we know that she is safe in God’s memory. There is no better place to be, as we look forward to the time when we can be reunited again. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute are encouraged to consider Compassionate Care Hospice 416 William St. Suite 101, Milford, DE 19963. The memorial service is private with burial following at the Millsboro VA cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com