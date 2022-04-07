Charlotte K. Hahn, 91, formerly from Pasadena, Md., passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City, Md., on March 8, 2022. Born in Baltimore on Feb. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Minna Kammer.
Hahn graduated from Eastern High School and attended Salisbury State. She was a fantastic cook and homemaker. She enjoyed playing bridge and became a certified bridge director of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She owned and operated the Severna Park Duplicate Bridge Club for 23 years. As a bridge player, she attained the rank of Diamond Life Master with the ACBL.
She was kind, loving, welcoming and a friend to all, and, quick with a joke, she was always the life of every party. She enjoyed cruising and loved Broadway musicals. Everyone who knew her loved her. She lived her life to the fullest.
Hahn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 16 years, John, and her three sisters, Wilhelmina Dolan, Ruth Parrish and June Herthum. She is survived by her partner Eli Solomon and her two daughters, Verna Marlow and her husband, Rick, and Wendy Brumfield and her husband, Vernon. She was known as “Cookie” to her grandchildren, “V,” Megan and Nick, and to her great-grandchildren, Josh and Alyssa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who refer to her as “Auntie Char.”
A celebration of Hahn’s life will be held on May 20, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Grand hotel, located at 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Md. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Services in Berlin, Md. To send condolences to the family and for more information, visit easternshorecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hahn’s name can be made to the SPCA or Alzheimer’s Association. For any questions regarding the celebration of her life, contact the family.