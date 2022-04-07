Charlotte I. “Chotsie” Martin, 84, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Dundalk, Md., passed away peacefully, at her home, on March 16, 2022. Born Charlotte Ida Rautanen to Victor and Elma Wallenius on March 16, 1937, she was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Md.
Martin retired from work for Bell Telephone after 40 years of service to the company. She was a member of the Honey Bees, serving as an officer. She belonged to American Legion Post 728. She was a member of the Lord Baltimore Lioness Club, and a member of the LCOS Bridge Club and the Ocean View Cheer Pinocle Club.
She enjoyed boating with her husband, Gordon, as well as traveling, pinocle, bridge and playing with her adopted dog, Scarlett.
Martin was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon E. Martin, on May 14, 2008.
Services were to be held on April 1, 2022, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach Del., officiated by the Rev. John Greig.