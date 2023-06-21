Charlotte A. Hawkins, 93, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully at sunrise on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at home, with her loving husband, Charles “Buddy” Hawkins, by her side. She was born in Williamsville, Del., daughter of the late James Henry Lynch and Jenny C. Cropper Lynch.
Hawkins had worked for Doyle’s Restaurant for many years. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Selbyville Elks Lodge.
“Ms. Charlotte” lived the life of a true servant of God. She was dedicated to her faith, family and was a true prayer warrior. She always welcomed everyone with open arms, and no one left her home hungry.
In addition to her parents, Hawkins was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hawkins of Selbyville, Del.; her children, Diana Layfield and her husband, Don, of Millsboro, Del., Gary Hawkins and his companion, Tanya Wilson, of Selbyville, Del., Deborah Botchie and her companion, John Melson, of Selbyville, Del., and Kenny Hawkins of Dagsboro, Del.; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and two cousins.
A funeral service was to be held at noon on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hawkins’ memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.