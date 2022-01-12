Charlette “Cha-Cha” Niederhauser-Pohler, 74, ran out of aces on New Year’s Day 2022, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones and laughed until the bitter end. Niederhauser-Pohler was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., and spent 60 years living in Pasadena, Md.
As a teenager, she spent her summers taking classes at the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 1969, she graduated from Frostburg State University, where she was a proud lifelong member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
After retiring from her career as an intelligence analyst at the National Security Agency, Niederhauser-Pohler and her husband moved to Selbyville, Del. She spent her days gardening, painting watercolors, playing solitaire, paddling the Assawoman Bay, and spending a majority of the monthly budget feeding the backyard birds and squirrels. She volunteered at the Hospice of Chesapeake and Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., and was an award-winning member of the Millsboro Art League.
In the last few months of her life, Niederhauser-Pohler learned that she could do a very good Matthew McConaughey impression. She also discovered that her new favorite dessert was a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with a good dose of Julie Niederhauser’s peppermint schnapps.
Niederhauser-Pohler was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Regina Niederhauser; her siblings, Eleanor Yountz, Peggy Hirschauer and Ernest Niederhauser Jr.; and her beloved cats Lucy, Winston, Mainer, Tigger, Blackfoot and Slash. She is survived by her doting husband of 39 years, Christian Pohler; her children, Amanda Beziat, Ellie Charlette (and Mike), Brady Beziat (and Tara); her sister-in-law, Velna Niederhauser-Reid; three beautiful grandchildren; and two wonderful step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to a reputable children’s cancer charity that doesn’t mail people too much junk. To those thinking of sending something to her husband, she specifically requested that they send chocolate chip cookies, as he does not care for flowers and she wanted to make sure he has enough cookies.