Charles William Maddox Sr., 76, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Princess Anne, Md., on March 13, 1945, to the late James Isler Maddox and Mary Anne Nixon Maddox.
He retired from work as a poultry worker for Mountaire. He was a member of St. John 2nd Baptist Church in Millsboro, where he served as an usher and in the male chorus until his health failed. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, eating and collecting salvaged items. He was known to be a loving and caring gentleman who was a “real people-person.”
Maddox is survived by his wife, Lizzie Maddox, of Millsboro; three sons, Johnny Maddox of Harrington, Del., Charles William Maddox Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Ocean City, Md., Perry Giddens of Millsboro; a daughter, Tyrita Dorsey of Fruitland, Md.; a very special aunt who helped raise him and was also a mother figure to him, Cordelia Hopkins; an uncle, Josiah Isler and his wife, Brenda; eight grandchildren, Elisha Maddox, Landen Lawson, Devon Maddox, Aaron Mumford, Tykeya Dixon, Tyrique Dorsey, Darriah Matthews and Tyann Cotton; and a great-granddaughter, Raelyn Truitt.
A funeral was to be held at noon, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. John 2nd Baptist Chruch, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.