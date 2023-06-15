Charles W. Headley, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away, with his family by his side, at the Delaware Hospice Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born in Georgetown, Del., on Feb. 21, 1937, to the late George W. Headley and Elva M. Adams Headley.
He held many jobs over the years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Delaware National Guard. He was employed by Bell Telephone as a lineman for about 13 years, was a Georgetown, Del., police officer for approximately six years and retired from Delmarva Power as an investigator after 20 years of service.
After retirement, he worked with his son Matt in construction. He owned and drove racehorses; was a HAM radio operator; enjoyed country music and John Wayne westerns; and was a Yankees and Redskins fan, as well as a Bill Elliott fan. He was outgoing and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Headley was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Headley, and a great-grandson, Weston. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Janice Headley of Millsboro, Del.; three children, W. Mark Headley (and Joanne), Matt Headley (and Cathy) and Lynette Rust (and Duane), all of Georgetown, Del. He is also survived by two brothers, Walter Headley and George “Junior” Headley; and a sister, Sara Munsell (and Karl), all of Georgetown; and five grandchildren, Christin Scott (and Brian), Aaron Headley, Lindsey Headley, Zach Headley and Colleen Altman (and Andrew); as well as two great-granddaughters, Charlie Ann and Adley. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.