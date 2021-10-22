Charles “Skip” Troutman Derick, 79, of Frankford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on March 11, 1942, son of the late Charles Troutman Derick, Sr. and the late Madelyn (Cuneo) Derick. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He received his master’s degree in engineering from The Catholic University.
He was an engineer, retiring in 2012 from General Dynamics. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, the Republican Club and an usher at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
He loved fishing, walking and traveling. He was loved by his family and respected by his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Ellen “Molly” (Stapleford) Derick; a daughter, Catherine Morgan Derick Gwaltney, and her husband, Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends may gather after 10 a.m.
