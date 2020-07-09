Charles Robert “Charlie” Young, 82, of Lewes, Del., passed away of a pulmonary embolism and kidney failure on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Young was born in Trenton, N.J., grew up in Bristol, Pa., and graduated from Delhaas High School.After an honorary discharge from the U.S. Army, he worked for United States Steel in Fairless Hills, Pa. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “B.J.” Young in 1985, and they lived in Cherry Hill, N.J., until retiring 16 years ago and moving to Lewes.
Young was a proud member of Cape Henlopen Elks 2540 and volunteered with Lewes Historical Society. His favorite museum was the Cannonball House on Front Street in Lewes, where he was a long-time docent. He loved sharing the story of Susan Roland King, the resident ghost, to whom he respectfully spoke each time he visited. He loved sharing the history of Lewes with many visitors through the years.
The only thing he loved more than his wife and his pup Sweetie Pie was baseball. From the time he was a child, he was an avid follower of the Philadelphia Phillies. (He had more of a love-hate relationship with the Eagles.)
Friends will miss his laughter and stories. Memorial services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.