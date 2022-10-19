Charles R. Mellor Jr., 66, of Dagsboro, Del., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. He was born in Chester, Pa., son of the late Charles R. Mellor Sr. and Gwen L. (Barrow) Mellor.
He was an incredibly talented cook, artist, vintage dancer and historical costumer. He was known for his biting humor and giving heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mellor is survived by a daughter, Rebecca L. Mellor of Dagsboro, and a brother, Gregory Mellor of Philadelphia, Pa.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to HRC at https://give.hrc.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.