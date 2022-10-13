Charles P. “C.P.” Townsend Jr., 83, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Bayhealth Medical Center–South in Milford, Del. He was born in Milford on Oct. 2, 1939, to the late Charles P. Townsend Sr. and the late Naomi (Pepper) Townsend, and was raised in Dagsboro, Del.
Townsend graduated from John M. Clayton High School, in the Class of 1957. He was a lifelong farmer in the Dagsboro area.
He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed following Bill Elliott. He and his beloved wife, Mary Jane, loved traveling and spent most winters in Naples, Fla. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a loving, kind and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family meant the world to him, and he was proud of each one of them.
Townsend is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Mary Jane (Knox) Townsend; five children, C.P. Townsend III of Dagsboro, James R. Robinson and his wife, Danita, of Millville, Del., Greg Robinson and his wife, Amy, of Dagsboro, T.J. Seeney and her husband, Todd, of Dagsboro, and Bruce Sharp and his wife, D’dee, of Midland, Texas; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, Del., where the funeral service will begin at noon, with Larry Evans officiating. Interment will be held privately, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Townsend’s name to the Ocean View Church of Christ Food Pantry, 55 West Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.