Charles N. “Chucky” West Jr., 25, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Gumboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was born in Seaford, Del., on Nov. 13, 1995, to Charles N. West Sr. and JoAnne Timmons.
He was a self-employed welder and fabricator. He enjoyed motorcycles, ATV’s, Motocross, deer hunting and bodybuilding. When he walked into a room, he lit it up with a “smile two miles wide.” He was known to be devoted to his family, and he liked to tease and aggravate the ones he loved. “Physically, he is no longer here, but he will live in our hearts forever.”
West was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roland Timmons Sr. He is survived by his mother, JoAnne Timmons, and his stepdad, Christopher Hastings, of Laurel, Del., and his father, Charles N. West Sr., and stepmother, Jill, of Gumboro, Del.; maternal grandmother, Bettie Timmons of Delmar, Del.; paternal grandparents Mike and Cheryl West of Gumboro, Del.; fiancée, Samantha Parker of Georgetown, Del.; and three children, Colton N. West, Oaklie T. West and Alyson Lewis. He also leaves behind two siblings, Kathryn West and her fiancé, Nathaniel Davidson, and Victoria Hastings; as well as aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 3021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Compassionate Friends, C/O Carolyn Benson Treasurer, 4623 Little Mill Rd, Stockton, MD 21864. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.