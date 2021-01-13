Charles M. “Charlie” Walraven, 79, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, after a four-week battle with COVID-19. Walraven was born and raised in Wilmington, son of Charles “Victor” Walraven and Florence Walraven.
After graduating from Wilmington High School in 1959, he was employed by the DuPont Company, until retiring in 1991. While living in Newark, Del., he was an active member of Holy Angels Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he also served as Grand Knight. After retirement, Walraven moved to Selbyville, Del., where he was a 3rd-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9053, in Ocean City, Md. He was also a member of Elks Lodge 2645 in Ocean City.
Walraven was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Walraven, and his wife, Beverly. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Hannah A. (Helm) Walraven; his loving daughters, Christine Gulbronson and Maria Snapp, and their husbands, Kyle Gulbronson and Gregory Snapp, all of Selbyville; grandchildren, Erik and Lauren Gulbronson, and Michael, Logan and Bethany Snapp, all of Selbyville; his brother, William Walraven and his wife, Shirley, of Wilmington; and his nieces and a nephew.
Walraven’s family thanked all the healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, support staff and paramedics) throughout the state of Delaware who were so kind and worked so hard to give him the best possible care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to www.Delawaredeliversforheroes.com which supports local healthcare community and local restaurants, as both face extraordinary challenges due to the coronavirus. A celebration of life will be held by his immediate family at a later date.